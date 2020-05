May 6 (Reuters) - MOODY’S:

* EUROPEAN BEVERAGE COMPANIES’ PROFITS HIT BY CORONAVIRUS BUT FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG

* EUROPEAN BEVERAGE COMPANIES SAY SECTOR FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG AND COMPANIES SHOULD RETURN TO PROFIT IN 2021

* 2020 PROFITS WILL DECLINE UP TO 30% FOR SOME EUROPEAN BEVERAGE COMPANIES Source text: bit.ly/3dmoGwC