BRIEF-Moody's Says European Coronavirus Support Packages Will Not Fully Offset Economic Damage From Fighting The Pandemic

April 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS POSITIVE EFFECTS FROM GOVERNMENT SUPPORT PROGRAMMES WILL NOT COMPLETELY OFFSET ECONOMIC, FINANCIAL DAMAGE ARISING FROM FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC

* MOODY’S, ON EUROPEAN CORONAVIRUS SUPPORT PACKAGES, SAYS CREDIT IMPLICATIONS OF LOAN GUARANTEES WILL LARGELY DEPEND ON BANK IMPLEMENTATION

* MOODY’S, ON EUROPEAN CORONAVIRUS SUPPORT PACKAGES, SAYS FISCAL COST OF GOVERNMENT SUPPORT MEASURES IS LIKELY TO BE SUBSTANTIAL

* MOODY’S -SUPPORT PACKAGES WILL SOFTEN DISRUPTIONS FOR HOUSEHOLDS & BUSINESSES, WHICH WILL LIMIT HARM TO PRIVATE SECTOR LIQUIDITY, CASH FLOW IN NEAR TERM

* MOODY'S SAYS GOVERNMENT MEASURES SUCH AS DEBT PAYMENT MORATORIA COULD WEAKEN EUROPEAN BANK ASSET QUALITY AND REDUCE CASH FLOW FOR SECURITISATIONS