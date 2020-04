BRIEF-Moody's Says European Nonfood Retailers' Credit Quality At Risk Of Further Erosion As Coronavirus Causes Unprecedented Shock

April 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS EUROPEAN NONFOOD RETAILERS’ CREDIT QUALITY AT RISK OF FURTHER EROSION AS CORONAVIRUS CAUSES UNPRECEDENTED SHOCK

* MOODY’S SAYS MOST EUROPEAN NONFOOD RETAILERS WILL EMERGE FROM CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WITH WEAKER CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS

* MOODY’S SAYS SOME EUROPEAN NONFOOD RETAILERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO RESTORE CREDIT QUALITY TO PRE-CORONAVIRUS LEVELS FOR SOME TIME, IF EVER

* MOODY’S SAYS EUROPEAN RETAILERS SELLING DISCRETIONARY PRODUCTS,WITH LARGE STORE NETWORKS, LITTLE/NO ONLINE PRESENCE TO BE HARDEST HIT BY CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: