April 15 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* EUROPEAN RETAIL REAL ESTATE SECTOR TAKES A HIT AS CORONAVIRUS STORE CLOSURES MOUNT

* MOODY'S ON EUROPEAN RETAIL REAL ESTATE SECTOR - EXPECT SUBDUED LEASING ACTIVITY, EXISTING RETAIL TENANTS TO REQUEST PAYMENTS DEFERRALS, DISCOUNTS, WAIVERS