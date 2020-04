April 7 (Reuters) - MOODY’S :

* MOODY’S SAYS EUROPEAN SOFTWARE SECTOR COULD BE HIT BY CORONAVIRUS KNOCK-ON EFFECTS

* MOODY’S SAYS EUROPEAN SOFTWARE VENDORS FACE LIMITED IMMEDIATE IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS BUT THEIR CREDIT QUALITY COULD TAKE A HIT IN THE MEDIUM TERM

* MOODY’S SAYS EUROPEAN SOFTWARE VENDORS’ CREDIT QUALITY WILL BE HURT BY THE KNOCK-ON EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON THEIR CUSTOMERS Source text for Eikon: