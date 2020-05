BRIEF-Moody's Says Europe's Coronavirus Lockdowns Cut Consumption By A Third

May 5 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S - EUROPE’S CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS CUT CONSUMPTION BY A THIRD

* MOODY’S - CONSUMPTION IN SPAIN, ITALY AND THE UK IS MORE EXPOSED

* MOODY’S SAYS A THIRD OF EU HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION WILL BE POSTPONED OR LOST DURING LOCKDOWN

* MOODY’S SAYS FALL IN FOREIGN DEMAND FOR EUROPEAN TOURISM AND REDUCED CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY WILL ADD TO THE IMPACT OF THE FALL IN CONSUMPTION

* MOODY’S - SPAIN IS THE MOST EXPOSED OF THE FIVE LARGEST EUROPEAN ECONOMIES TO THE DECLINE IN INTERNATIONAL TOURISM. Source text for Eikon: