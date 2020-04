April 28 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT DEFAULT RATE TO RISE FOR APAC HIGH-YIELD NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATES AS CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTIONS RAISE DEFAULT RISK

* MOODY'S - FORECASTS TRAILING 12-MONTH HIGH-YIELD NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATE DEFAULT RATE FOR ASIA-PACIFIC WILL RISE TO 6.4% AT 2020 END FROM 1.1% IN 2019