Feb 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS DESPITE SOME TURBULENCE, APAC AIRPORTS CAN WEATHER CORONAVIRUS CHALLENGES

* MOODY’S SAYS FINANCIAL IMPACT FOR APAC AIRPORTS LARGER THAN SUGGESTED BY PASSENGER VOLUMES AT RISK

* MOODY’S SAYS SUGGESTS TRAVEL BETWEEN ASIAN DESTINATIONS COULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED OVER AT LEAST NEXT 2-3 QUARTERS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: