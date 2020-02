Feb 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS FUEL SAVINGS FOR U.S. AIRLINES GREATER THAN LOST EARNINGS FROM CORONAVIRUS-RELATED SERVICE REDUCTIONS

* MOODY’S SAYS GEOGRAPHIC BREADTH AND DURATION OF CORONAVIRUS’ ACTIVE PERIOD WILL DETERMINE EXTENT OF FUEL SAVINGS BENEFIT FOR U.S. AIRLINES

* MOODY’S SAYS DECLINE IN GLOBAL OIL PRICES BASED ON EXPECTED SLOWING ECONOMIC ACTIVITY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS WILL OFFSET LOST EARNINGS OF U.S. AIRLINES Source text for Eikon: