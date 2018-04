BRIEF-Moody's Says Further Escalation In U.S.-China Trade Tensions To Weigh On Investor Sentiment

April 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS RISING UNCERTAINTY IN U.S. AND CHINA TRADE WILL MAGNIFY CREDIT EFFECTS OF WEAKER TRADE RELATIONS‍​

* MOODY’S SAYS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT THE U.S. AND CHINA WILL AVOID A DRAMATIC INCREASE IN TRADE RESTRICTIONS

* MOODY’S SAYS FURTHER ESCALATION IN TRADE TENSIONS BETWEEN U.S. & CHINA TO WEIGH ON INVESTOR SENTIMENT

* MOODY’S SAYS FURTHER ESCALATION IN TRADE TENSIONS BETWEEN U.S. & CHINA WILL LIKELY LEAD TO MORE FINANCIAL MARKET VOLATILITY IN COMING MONTHS‍​

* MOODY’S SAYS THE RISK OF ESCALATION IN U.S.-CHINA TRADE RESTRICTIONS HAS RISEN OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS

* MOODY’S SAYS UNCERTAINTY IN U.S. & CHINA TRADE COULD AFFECT FIRMS’ DECISIONS ON WHERE TO LOCATE PORTIONS OF GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS‍​

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S.-CHINA TARIFF PROPOSALS ANNOUNCED IN EARLY APRIL ARE MUCH LARGER AND MORE SEVERE IN THEIR POTENTIAL IMPACT THAN PREVIOUS MEASURES

* MOODY’S SAYS POTENTIAL ESCALATION OF U.S.-CHINA TRADE RISKS IS LIKELY TO SPREAD TO COUNTRIES THAT ARE PART OF INTEGRATED PRODUCTION CHAINS