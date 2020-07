July 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS GCC BANKS’ PROFITS TO SLIDE ON LOW OIL PRICES AND PANDEMIC, WHILE CAPITAL REMAINS SOUND

* MOODY’S SAYS GCC BANKS’ PROFITS WILL FALL BECAUSE OF HIGHER LOAN LOSS PROVISIONS AND LOWER INTEREST INCOME

* MOODY'S SAYS ECONOMIES OF ALL SIX GCC COUNTRIES WILL CONTRACT Source: bit.ly/38w7vYz