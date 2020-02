Feb 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS GCC INSURERS BIGGEST CHALLENGES ARE GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS AND INTENSE COMPETITION

* MOODY’S SAYS INSURANCE COMPANIES IN MOST GULF COOPERATION COUNCIL (GCC) COUNTRIES WILL FACE MODERATE-TO-HIGH CREDIT RISK OVER THE NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: