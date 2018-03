BRIEF-‍Moody's Says Georgia's Credit Profile Balances High Growth Against External Financing Vulnerability

March 21 (Reuters) - ‍MOODY’S :

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS GEORGIA’S CREDIT PROFILE BALANCES HIGH GROWTH AGAINST VULNERABILITY TO EXTERNAL FINANCING CONDITIONS​

* MOODY’S SAYS CREDIT CHALLENGES FOR GEORGIA STEM FROM LOW DOMESTIC SAVINGS

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS UPWARD PRESSURE ON GEORGIA’S RATING COULD DEVELOP, IF INSTITUTIONAL & ECONOMIC REFORMS LEAD TO HIGHER DOMESTIC SAVINGS, LOWER EXTERNAL VULNERABILITY

* MOODY’S - MEASURES TO BOLSTER RESILIENCE OF GEORGIA’S BANKING SYSTEM WOULD REDUCE CREDIT RISK AND PLACE UPWARD PRESSURE ON GEORGIA’S RATING‍​

* MOODY'S SAYS GEORGIA'S SMALL SCALE AND PREPONDERANCE OF VERY SMALL COS ALSO POSE CONSTRAINTS TO GROWTH POTENTIAL