May 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS GERMAN COMPANY CREDIT QUALITY WILL FEEL EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS EVEN AS LOCKDOWN EASES

* MOODY’S SAYS DEPRESSED BUSINESS ACTIVITY, GDP CONTRACTION TO HURT GERMAN COMPANIES’ CREDIT RATIOS, LIQUIDITY

* MOODY’S SAYS GERMAN AUTOMOTIVE, MANUFACTURING AND TRANSPORTATION SERVICES MOST EXPOSED TO CREDIT QUALITY DETERIORATION Source text for Eikon: