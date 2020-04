BRIEF-Moody's Says German Corporates And Bank Lending Are Vulnerable To Coronavirus Effects; Sovereign And Laender More Insulated

April 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS GERMAN CORPORATES AND BANK LENDING ARE VULNERABLE TO CORONAVIRUS EFFECTS; SOVEREIGN AND LAENDER MORE INSULATED

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL PUSH GERMANY INTO ITS DEEPEST RECESSION SINCE 2009

* MOODY’S SAYS RECESSION AND THE GOVERNMENT’S STIMULUS MEASURES WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE GERMANY’S DEBT BURDEN IN 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS GERMANY HAS FISCAL ROOM TO PROVIDE SIZABLE SUPPORT MEASURES WITHOUT EXERTING DOWNWARD CREDIT PRESSURE

* MOODY'S SAYS GERMANY'S CORPORATE SECTOR IS FACING SEVERE STRESS AS DISRUPTIONS WILL THIS YEAR PUSH ECONOMY INTO ITS DEEPEST RECESSION SINCE 2009