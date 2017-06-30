FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-‍Moody's says German savings banks face increased pressure on profitability from low interest rates​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 2:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says German savings banks face increased pressure on profitability from low interest rates​

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* ‍Moody's says German savings banks face increased pressure on profitability from low interest rates​

* Moody's on German savings banks - Expects stronger earnings pressure through 2018, further dip in banks' net interest income at least for this year and next

* ‍Moody's - Germany's savings banks likely to face intensified pressure on profitability from low to negative interest rates, rising interest rate risks next 12-18 months

* ‍Moody's says German savings banks' high dependence on interest income increases their vulnerability in a low-yield environment

* Moody's on German savings banks - Potential shift in monetary policy from 2019 on may exacerbate banks' profitability pressures before providing stable environment

* ‍Moody's says expects consolidation in German savings bank sector to continue as weaker banks merge with stronger ones Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.