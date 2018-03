March 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S: GHANA’S CREDIT PROFILE BALANCES STRONG GROWTH OUTLOOK AGAINST HIGH DEBT RATIO AND LOW DEBT AFFORDABILITY

* MOODY'S SAYS GHANA HAS STRONG ECONOMIC OUTLOOK OVER NEXT FEW YEARS, SUPPORTED BY NEW OIL AND GAS FIELD DEVELOPMENTS COMING ON STREAM‍​‍​ Source text [bit.ly/2I84HlQ]