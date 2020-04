BRIEF-Moody's Says Global Automakers’ Liquidity Strong Amid Coronavirus Pressure

April 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL AUTOMAKERS’ LIQUIDITY STRONG AMID CORONAVIRUS PRESSURE

* MOODY’S SAYS EUROPEAN AND ASIAN AUTO MANUFACTURERS HAVE STRONGEST LIQUIDITY

* MOODY’S SAYS GOVERNMENT AID PACKAGES ANNOUNCED IN LATE MARCH WILL BE BENEFICIAL FOR AUTOMAKERS , ESPECIALLY LARGE ENTERPRISES LIKE AUTO MANUFACTURERS

* MOODY’S, ON GLOBAL AUTOMAKERS, SAYS PROFITABILITY WEAKER THAN A DECADE AGO, BUT LEVERAGE NOT CURRENTLY A PRESSURE POINT

* MOODY’S SAYS LARGE AUTOMAKERS, SUCH AS TOYOTA, BMW & GENERAL MOTORS HAVE ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY TO TIDE THEM OVER THROUGH Q2 AND Q3 OF THIS YEAR

* MOODY’S SAYS AUTOMAKERS WITH LARGE CAPTIVE FINANCE SUBSIDIARIES, LIKE BMW, DAIMLER AG & VOLKSWAGEN FACE SIGNIFICANT NEAR-TERM REFINANCING NEEDS

* MOODY’S SAYS IN CHINA, BELIEVE THAT AUTO SALES COULD REBOUND STRONGLY IN H2 OF YEAR, WITH DOUBLE DIGIT YOY INCREASES IN Q3 AND Q4

* MOODY’S SAYS BELIEVE THAT AUTO SALES WILL CONTINUE TO PLUNGE IN Q3 IN WESTERN EUROPE, WITH MORE MODEST DECLINE IN JAPAN, BEFORE DEMAND RECOVERY IN Q4