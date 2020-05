May 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Ratings:

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL AUTOMAKERS’ SALES FORECAST CUT AGAIN AS CORONAVIRUS IMPACT DEEPENS

* MOODY’S SAYS IT NOW EXPECTS GLOBAL AUTO UNIT SALES TO PLUMMET 20% IN 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS CHINA IS THE ONLY MAJOR AUTO MARKET FOR WHICH IT HAS NOT CHANGED 2020 SALES FORECAST

* MOODY’S SAYS IT EXPECTS U.S. AUTO UNIT SALES TO PLUMMET 25% IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: