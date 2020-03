March 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL AUTOMAKERS’ SALES FORECAST DROPPED AGAIN AS CORONAVIRUS IMPACT DEEPENS

* MOODY’S - GLOBAL AUTO SALES WILL PLUNGE ABOUT 14% IN 2020, A FAR STEEPER DROP THAN THE PREVIOUSLY PROJECTED 2.5%

* MOODY'S SAYS CHINA AUTO UNIT SALES WILL FALL 10%, A STEEPER DECLINE THAN THE PREVIOUS PROJECTION OF A 2.9% DROP. Source text: [bit.ly/2Un7OiU]