BRIEF-Moody's Says Global Automakers' Sales Forecast Slashed As Coronavirus Impact Deepens

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL AUTOMAKERS’ SALES FORECAST SLASHED AS CORONAVIRUS IMPACT DEEPENS

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL AUTO SALES WILL DECLINE 2.5% IN 2020, UP FROM PREVIOUSLY PROJECTED 0.9% DROP

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL AUTO SALES FORECAST TO REBOUND ONLY MODESTLY IN 2021, WITH GROWTH OF 1.5%

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK ON GLOBAL AUTO SECTOR REMAINS NEGATIVE

* MOODY’S SAYS CHINESE AUTO SALES WILL FALL 2.9% IN 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS JAPAN WILL BE THE ONLY MAJOR AUTO MARKET TO SEE UNIT SALES GROWTH, WITH LIGHT VEHICLE SALES EXPECTED TO GROW 0.4% IN 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. AUTO SALES TO REMAIN WEAK, WHILE WESTERN EUROPEAN CAR SALES TO DECLINE IN 2020 AFTER STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED DEMAND AT END OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: