July 8 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL BANK EARNINGS FOR Q2 EXPECTED TO SUFFER DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, OIL PRICE COLLAPSE

* MOODY’S SAYS DETERIORATION OF PROFITABILITY AND ASSET QUALITY COULD RESULT IN SHORT-TERM PRESSURE ON GLOBAL BANKS’ CAPITAL

* MOODY’S SAYS ONE QUARTER DETERIORATION OF PROFITABILITY AND ASSET QUALITY NOT LIKELY TO CHANGE MOST GLOBAL BANKS’ CREDIT PROFILE Source text for Eikon: