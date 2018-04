April 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH TO HIT HIGH WATER MARK IN 2018, SUPPORTED BY FAVORABLE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, RESILIENT CONSUMER & BUSINESS SENTIMENT

* MOODY’S SAYS IT SEES UPSIDE GROWTH POTENTIAL FOR GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH EMANATING FROM EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES, LIKE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

* MOODY’S SAYS SHOULD TRADE TENSIONS BOIL OVER, THEY WOULD POSE RISK TO OTHERWISE POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS MOVEMENT TOWARD BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES IS A CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR AUTO MANUFACTURERS WHO WILL NEED TO INVEST IN EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES​

* MOODY’S SAYS IN 2018, RISING INFLATION WILL CALL FOR TIGHTER MONETARY POLICY, & THIS WILL THEN MODERATE GROWTH, BRINGING IT CLOSER TO THE LONG TERM TREND Source text for Eikon: