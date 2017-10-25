FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says global industry sector outlooks today reflect best credit conditions since 2008-09​
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Moody‘s-

* Global industry sector outlooks today reflect best credit conditions since 2008-09​

* Together with other signposts, improving iso distribution indicates credit conditions now are best they have been since the 2008-09 recession‍​

* Most of Moody’s global, non-financial industry sector outlooks are stable or positive, industries with negative outlooks is decreasing

* Underlying fundamentals of general economy more solid today than they have been in any time since end of last decade

* Macroeconomic assessment, and market parameters, prompted Moody’s to change North American ISO to positive from stable Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
