BRIEF-Moody's Says Global Manufacturers' Financial Results Will Continue To Deteriorate While Coronavirus-Driven Downturn Persists

June 24 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL MANUFACTURERS’ FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE WHILE CORONAVIRUS-DRIVEN DOWNTURN PERSISTS

* MOODY’S, ON GLOBAL MANUFACTURERS’, SAYS LIQUIDITY IS MOST IMMEDIATE CONCERN, BUT LIQUIDITY-RAISING MEASURES COME WITH HIGHER DEBT LEVELS

* MOODY’S, ON GLOBAL MANUFACTURERS’, SAYS BUSINESS SEGMENTS SERVING STRESSED SECTORS LIKE COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE, AUTOMOTIVE, ENERGY TO BE HIT HARD

* MOODY’S, ON GLOBAL MANUFACTURERS’, SAYS COS THAT GENERATE STRONG MARGINS WITH FLEXIBLE COST STRUCTURE TO FARE BETTER THAN COS WITH LOWER MARGINS

* MOODY'S, ON GLOBAL MANUFACTURERS', SAYS COS WITH LESS COMPLEX SUPPLY CHAINS TO DO BETTER THAN THOSE THAT RELY ON COMPLEX GLOBAL SOURCING Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2Z8jo2f]