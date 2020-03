BRIEF-Moody's Says Global Shipping Industry Outlook Changed To Negative As Coronavirus Threatens Earnings

March 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s Ratings:

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL SHIPPING INDUSTRY OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE AS CORONAVIRUS THREATENS EARNINGS

* MOODY’S SAYS EARNINGS OF RATED SHIPPING COMPANIES WILL LIKELY DECLINE BY AROUND 6%-10% IN 2020

* MOODY’S, ON GLOBAL SHIPPING INDUSTRY, SAYS SHIPPING DEMAND SHRINKING ON ECONOMIC DISRUPTION, FALLING MANUFACTURING OUTPUT

* MOODY’S SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL SHIPPING INDUSTRY REFLECTS EXPECTED DECLINE IN 2020 EBITDA AMID SHARPLY REDUCED DEMAND FOR CONTAINER, DRY BULK SHIPPING SERVICES

* MOODY'S, ON GLOBAL SHIPPING INDUSTRY, SAYS THERE IS DOWNSIDE RISK THAT THE EBITDA OF SHIPPING COMPANIES GLOBALLY COULD DECLINE BY 25%-30%