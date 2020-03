BRIEF-Moody's Says Global Travel-Related Sectors Hardest Hit As Coronavirus Restricts Movement, Disrupts Supply Chains

March 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL TRAVEL-RELATED SECTORS HARDEST HIT AS CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTS MOVEMENT, DISRUPTS SUPPLY CHAINS

* MOODY’S SAYS COMPANIES’ ABILITY TO WEATHER CORONAVIRUS IMPACT WILL BE TESTED FURTHER IF EFFECTS SPILL INTO H2

* MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL AUTOMAKERS ARE UNDER GREAT PRESSURE AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK BECAUSE OF THEIR RELIANCE ON INTERNATIONAL SUPPLY CHAINS

* MOODY’S - PASSENGER AIRLINES, SHIPPING, AND LODGING & LEISURE SECTORS HARDEST HIT FROM CORONAVIRUS

* MOODY’S SAYS ITS ASSESSMENT IS BASED ON ITS BASELINE SCENARIO, WHICH ASSUMES NORMALIZATION OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: