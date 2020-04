BRIEF-Moody's Says Government Of Taiwan's Relief Measures Will Ease, But Not Offset, Coronavirus Outbreak's Impact On Economy

April 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s Ratings:

* MOODY’S SAYS GOVERNMENT OF TAIWAN’S RELIEF MEASURES WILL EASE, BUT NOT OFFSET, CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK’S IMPACT ON ECONOMY

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT GOVERNMENT’S MEASURES TO PARTIALLY OFFSET OUTBREAK’S IMPACT ON TAIWAN’S ECONOMY

* MOODY’S SAYS SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN IN CHINA’S 2020 ECONOMIC GROWTH, COUPLED WITH CONTRACTION IN U.S. WILL WEIGH ON DEMAND FOR TAIWANESE PRODUCTS IN 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT WEAK EXPORT VOLUMES FOR TAIWAN IN 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS IT EXPECTS BUSINESS CLOSURES, INCREASED SOCIAL-DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS TO HAVE NEGATIVE EFFECT ON TAIWAN HOUSEHOLDS’ SPENDING PATTERNS

* MOODY'S SAYS IT EXPECTS BUSINESS CLOSURES, INCREASED SOCIAL-DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS TO LEAD TO LABOR MARKET WEAKNESS IN TAIWAN