BRIEF-Moody's Says Governments Most Exposed To Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Tend To Have Strong Buffers To Withstand Transitory Shock

Feb 11 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS GOVERNMENTS MOST EXPOSED TO ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS TEND TO HAVE STRONG BUFFERS TO WITHSTAND A TRANSITORY SHOCK

* MOODY’S SAYS APAC ECONOMIES MORE EXPOSED TO ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS THAN EUROPE AND AMERICAS, DUE TO STRONGER TRADE AND TOURISM LINKS TO CHINA

* MOODY’S SAYS AS DOWNSIDE RISKS TO CHINA’S GROWTH FORECASTS INCREASET, THERE TO BE REVERBERATIONS FOR ECONOMIES GLOBALLY

* MOODY’S-CURRENT BASELINE ASSUMPTION IS FOR ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS TO CONTINUE FOR NUMBER OF WEEKSTHEN NORMAL ACTIVITY TO GRADUALLY RESUME

* MOODY'S-PROLONGED VIRUS OUTBREAK TO DISRUPT SUPPLY CHAINS, EXTEND FALL IN COMMODITY PRICES THAT COULD CAUSE SIGNIFICANT SECOND-ROUND ECONOMIC EFFECTS Source text : bit.ly/2HgOU5C