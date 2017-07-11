FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
BRIEF-Moody's says Greece's credit profile improving, but high public debt remains constraint
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
July 11, 2017 / 5:58 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Moody's says Greece's credit profile improving, but high public debt remains constraint

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Moody's says Greece's credit profile is improving, but high public debt and uncertainties regarding effective implementation of reforms remain constraints

* Moody's says Greece's credit metrics are on an improving trend, with economic growth turning positive and the public finances on more solid footing than in past

* Moody's says expects Greece's debt burden to stabilise this year and start declining slowly from next year onwards, reaching 176% of GDP in 2018

* Moody's says Greece's credit profile remains constrained by high level of public debt, weak banking sector, uncertainties regarding effective implementation of reforms

* Moody's-Believes Greek government will manage to attain substantial primary surpluses this year and next, given measures implemented under external support programme‍​

* Moody's-Expects to see positive growth for Greece this year, after 3 years of stagnation, cumulative loss in output of more than 27% since onset of crisis‍​ Source text for Eikon:

