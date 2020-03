BRIEF-Moody's Says Have Changed The Outlook For The Global Aerospace And Defense Industry To Negative From Stable

March 23 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS HAVE CHANGED THE OUTLOOK FOR THE GLOBAL AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE INDUSTRY TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* MOODY’S SAYS UNCERTAIN DURATION AND SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS LED TO DEEP CAPACITY CUTS AND FINANCIAL STRESS FOR PASSENGER AIRLINES

* MOODY’S ON AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE - SEES PASSENGER DEMAND TO RECOVER EVENTUALLY BUT AIRLINES’ DAMAGED BALANCE SHEETS WILL HURT DEMAND FOR NEW AIRCRAFT

* MOODY’S, ON AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE, SAYS THERE WILL BE WIDESPREAD DEFERRALS OF COMMERCIAL DELIVERIES IN 2020

* MOODY’S, ON AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE, SAYS RAPID AND WIDENING SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS CREATING A SEVERE AND EXTENSIVE CREDIT SHOCK

* MOODY’S, ON AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE, SAYS AIRCRAFT FINANCING MARKET WILL SOFTEN BUT REMAIN ACCESSIBLE FOR HIGHER-QUALITY AIRLINE CREDITS

* MOODY’S, ON AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE, SAYS MEASURES TO CONTAIN THE CORONAVIRUS ARE LIKELY TO DISRUPT FACTORY PRODUCTION

* MOODY’S SAYS AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE OUTLOOK WON’T RETURN TO STABLE UNTIL CORONAVIRUS IS BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL, TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

* MOODY’S SAYS AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE OUTLOOK WON’T RETURN TO STABLE UNTIL AIRLINE PASSENGER VOLUMES APPROACH PRE-CORONAVIRUS LEVELS