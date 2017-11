Nov 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* ‍Moody’s says Hungary’s credit profile supported by diversified economy and reduced external vulnerability; high public debt remains a constraint​

* Moody’s expects Hungarian economic activity to remain buoyant through the current cyclical upswing

* ‍Moody's says Hungary's long-term growth prospects constrained by factors including reliance on EU funds, which could be smaller in next funding cycle​