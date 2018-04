April 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS INDIAN AUTO ABS BENEFITS FROM HIGHER ECONOMIC GROWTH, DELINQUENCY RATES TO STAY STABLE THROUGH 2018

* MOODY’S EXPECTS THAT THE INDIAN ECONOMY WILL GROW 7.6% IN 2018 COMPARED WITH 6.2% IN 2017

* MOODY’S SAYS INDIAN AUTO ABS DELINQUENCY RATES WILL REMAIN STABLE AT CURRENT LEVELS THROUGH 2018

* MOODY'S SAYS INDIAN DELINQUENCY RATES FOR SMALL- AND MEDIUM-SIZE ENTERPRISE ABS BACKED BY LOANS AGAINST PROPERTY WILL CONTINUE TO RISE Source: bit.ly/2qp7kcv