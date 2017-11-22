FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Moody's says Indian corporates to see improved credit profiles in 2018​
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Interactive: Brexit and the City
THE ROAD TO BREXIT
Interactive: Brexit and the City
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2017 / 6:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says Indian corporates to see improved credit profiles in 2018​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Indian corporates to see improved credit profiles in 2018​

* Disruptions from GST implementation will diminish and economic activity will recover, expect domestic GDP growth of around 7.6% in India‍​

* Outlook for energy exploration and production is stable in India

* Outlook is also stable for refining and marketing in India‍​ as capacity additions and higher margins increase earnings

* Indian telecoms sector has negative outlook as intensifying competition will continue to pressure revenues and margins over next 12 months

* Stable outlook for Indian real estate, ferrous metals and mining, non-ferrous metals and mining, auto and auto suppliers and it services Source text : bit.ly/2A381Ml

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.