BRIEF-‍Moody's says Indian corporates to see improved credit profiles in 2018​

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Indian corporates to see improved credit profiles in 2018​

* Disruptions from GST implementation will diminish and economic activity will recover, expect domestic GDP growth of around 7.6% in India‍​

* Outlook for energy exploration and production is stable in India

* Outlook is also stable for refining and marketing in India‍​ as capacity additions and higher margins increase earnings

* Indian telecoms sector has negative outlook as intensifying competition will continue to pressure revenues and margins over next 12 months

* Stable outlook for Indian real estate, ferrous metals and mining, non-ferrous metals and mining, auto and auto suppliers and it services Source text : bit.ly/2A381Ml