Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody‘s: Indian insurers are well positioned to benefit from strong domestic economic growth‍​

* Moody’s - expects Indian non-life insurance sector to maintain its double-digit growth over the next 3-4 years‍​

* Moody’s on Indian insurers - reinsurance liberalization will benefit the non-life sector

* Moody's on Indian insurers - expect actuarial reserving to strengthen reserve adequacy and improve pricing discipline Source text: bit.ly/2zwAFV9