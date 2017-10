BRIEF-Moody's says India's capital infusion plan is a significant credit positive for Indian public sector banks‍​

Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says India’s capital infusion plan is a significant credit positive for Indian public sector banks‍​

* Moody’s says inability of most of Indian public sector banks to access equity capital markets has been key constraint on their capital levels

* Moody’s says with much greater visibility now on Indian public sector banks receiving adequate capital from government, they may accordingly regain market access

* Moody's says expect all rated Indian public sector banks to get enough capital to satisfy Basel 3 capital requirements, address asset quality challenges Source: bit.ly/2y4wH9l