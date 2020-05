BRIEF-Moody's Says India'S Lockdown Compounds Economic Challenges As Credit Risks Rise In Many Sectors

May 22 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S - INDIA’S LOCKDOWN COMPOUNDS ECONOMIC CHALLENGES AS CREDIT RISKS RISE IN MANY SECTORS

* MOODY’S NOW EXPECTS INDIA’S REAL GDP TO CONTRACT IN THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2021 COMPARED WITH AN EARLIER PROJECTION OF ZERO GROWTH

* MOODY’S ON INDIA SAYS FISCAL DEFICIT WILL WIDEN, INCREASING THE COUNTRY’S FUTURE DEBT BURDEN

* MOODY'S SAYS INDIAN ECONOMY IS ALSO EXPECTED TO RECOVER SOMEWHAT MORE STRONGLY IN FISCAL 2021-22 RELATIVE TO AN EARLIER FORECAST OF 6.6% GROWTH Source text: bit.ly/2WSVtUM