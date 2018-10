Oct 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s ratings agency says:

* OUTCOME OF 5G AUCTION IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR ALL TELECOMS OPERATORS IN ITALY

* 5G AUCTION SPENDING IN ITALY BY EACH OPERATOR CAN BE ACCOMMODATED WITHIN EXPECTATIONS FOR THEIR RESPECTIVE RATINGS

* EXPECTS COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT IN ITALY'S TELECOMS SECTOR TO REMAIN HIGHLY CHALLENGING