BRIEF-Moody's Says Japan's Aging Population Poses Both Near-Term And Long Term Credit Challenges

April 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS JAPAN’S AGING POPULATION POSES BOTH NEAR-TERM AND LONG-TERM CREDIT CHALLENGES

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS JAPAN’S GDP GROWTH TO DECELERATE FROM 2019 AND CONVERGE TOWARDS THE ECONOMY’S POTENTIAL GROWTH RATE AT UNDER 1%

* JAPAN’S AGING POPULATION POSES CREDIT CHALLENGES FROM REAL GDP GROWTH AND COST OF SOVEREIGN DEBT TO PERFORMANCE OF SECURITIZATION TRANSACTIONS

* MOODY'S SAYS JAPAN'S DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS IMPLY SHRINKING WORK FORCE, DECLINING HOUSEHOLD SAVINGS RATES, NARROWING TAX BASE AND RISING WELFARE SPENDING. Source: bit.ly/2Hce6Mf