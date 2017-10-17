FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Moody's says Japan's credit strengths remain robust; foremost credit challenge is maintaining debt sustainability
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says Japan's credit strengths remain robust; foremost credit challenge is maintaining debt sustainability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Japan:

* Japan’s credit strengths remain robust; foremost credit challenge is maintaining debt sustainability​

* ‍Moody’s on Japan says expect robust growth in external demand to continue this year and next

* ‍Moody’s on Japan-combined with ongoing policy stimulus and construction for 2020 olympics, forecast real gdp growth at 1.5% in 2017 and 1.1% in 2018

* ‍Moody's on Japan-geopolitical risk has increased in relation to higher uncertainty about a potential military conflict on the korean peninsula Source bit.ly/2ymqwNg

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
