June 12 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S - KAZAKHSTAN’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS GROWING ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

* MOODY’S - KAZAKHSTAN’S POSITIVE OUTLOOK SIGNALS THAT A DOWNGRADE IS UNLIKELY OVER THE NEAR TERM.

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS KAZAKHSTAN’S GROWTH TO REMAIN STRONG OVER MEDIUM TERM, DESPITE CONTRACTION IN 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AND LOWER OIL PRICES

* MOODY'S- KAZAKHSTAN'S GDP SHOULD REBOUND AND GROW BY AROUND 3.0% IN 2021