BRIEF-Moody's Says Korea's Policy Response Has Mixed Credit Implications For Financial Institutions

June 3 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS KOREA’S POLICY RESPONSE HAS MIXED CREDIT IMPLICATIONS FOR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

* MOODY’S SAYS KOREA’S MEASURES WILL SUPPORT BANK ASSET PERFORMANCE IN NEAR TERM, BUT MAY INCREASE ASSET RISK IN LONGER TERM

* MOODY’S SAYS CREDIT CARD COMPANIES COULD SEE LEVERAGE RISE, WHILE SECURITIES FIRMS AND INSURERS MAY SEE SOME BENEFITS IN KOREA

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECTS BANKS TO MAINTAIN STABLE FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY PROFILES AS MOST RULES WILL BE NORMALIZED WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS IN KOREA