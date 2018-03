BRIEF-Moody's says latest Renminbi bonds monitor discusses tightening in China bond market liquidity ‍​

March 8 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S: LATEST RENMINBI BONDS MONITOR DISCUSSES TIGHTENING IN CHINA BOND MARKET LIQUIDITY ‍​

* MOODY’S - INCREASED RESPONSIBILITIES OF BOND TRUSTEES WILL IMPROVE TRANSPARENCY AND INVESTOR PROTECTION ON THE ONSHORE MARKET

* MOODY’S SAYS TIGHTENED LEVELS OF LIQUIDITY IN CHINA’S DOMESTIC BOND MARKETS WILL LEAD MORE HIGH-YIELD ISSUERS TO ACCESS THE OFFSHORE MARKET‍​

* MOODY’S - INCREASED REGULATORY SUPERVISION ON CHINESE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS TIGHTENED LIQUIDITY, SHRUNK BOND ISSUANCE S IN THE ONSHORE MARKET

* MOODY'S - UNLIKELY TO CHANGE IN NEXT 12 MONTHS, MORE ONSHORE BOND ISSUERS WILL SEEK FINANCING THROUGH OTHER CHANNELS, INCLUDING OFFSHORE MARKET Source text: bit.ly/2FxPnBf