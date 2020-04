BRIEF-Moody's Says Latin American High Yield Issuance In Q1 2020 Was Below Same Quarter In Previous Years

April 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS LATIN AMERICAN HIGH YIELD ISSUANCE IN Q1 2020 WAS BELOW THE SAME QUARTER IN PREVIOUS YEARS

* MOODY’S SAYS REGIONAL HIGH-YIELD ISSUANCE TO REMAIN SUBDUED IN Q2 AS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC CRISIS WEAKENS LATAM COUNTRIES’ ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

* MOODY’S SAYS REFINANCING NEEDS ARE LOW UNTIL END OF 2020, CREDIT QUALITY OF DEBT MATURITIES IS STRONGER THAN IN PREVIOUS PERIODS IN LATAM COUNTRIES

* MOODY'S SAYS LATIN AMERICAN HIGH-YIELD BOND MARKETS TO ABSORB JUST $0.8 BILLION OF MATURITIES UNTIL END OF 2020