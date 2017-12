BRIEF-Moody's Says Maintaining Stable Outlook On The U.S. Public Power Sector For 2018

Dec 5 (Reuters) - MOODY‘S

* MOODY‘S SAYS MAINTAINING STABLE OUTLOOK ON THE U.S. PUBLIC POWER SECTOR FOR 2018, DUE TO TIMELY COST RECOVERY & LOWER CAPITAL SPENDING REQUIREMENTS

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. PUBLIC POWER SECTOR CONTINUES TO DEMONSTRATE RESILIENCE AND ADAPTABILITY TO MARKET CHALLENGES

* MOODY‘S ON U.S. PUBLIC POWER SECTOR SAYS RISKS FROM INDUSTRY TRANSITION DRIVEN BY TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS TO REMAIN A NEAR-TERM FOCUS

* MOODY'S SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR PROTECTION AGAINST CYBERSECURITY RISKS, IS LIKELY TO REPRESENT A GROWING COST FOR THE U.S. PUBLIC POWER SECTOR