BRIEF-Moody's says Malaysian Banks show solid performance In 2017 ;to continue in 2018

March 11 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S: MALAYSIAN BANKS SHOW SOLID PERFORMANCE IN 2017; TO CONTINUE IN 2018

* MOODY’S ON MALAYSIAN BANKS -ASSET QUALITY, PROFITABILITY OF 6 BANKS IMPROVED IN 2017, WHILE THEIR CAPITALIZATION AND FUNDING REMAINED ADEQUATE

* MOODY’S ON MALAYSIAN BANKS - ASSET QUALITY WILL BENEFIT FROM STRONGER MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS IN 2018, BOTH DOMESTICALLY AND REGIONALLY

* MOODY'S ON MALAYSIAN BANKS-CREDIT COSTS WILL RISE SLIGHTLY FROM 2017, DRIVEN BY HIGHER CREDIT CHARGES UNDER MALAYSIAN FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS 9 Source text: bit.ly/2p4qlAg