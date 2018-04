BRIEF-Moody's Says Metals Supply Shortfall Could Slow Near Term Battery Electric Vehicle Growth

April 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS METALS SUPPLY SHORTFALL COULD SLOW NEAR TERM BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLE GROWTH

* MOODY’S SAYS DEMAND FOR METALS SUPPLY WILL BE FURTHER EXACERBATED AS A NETWORK OF CHARGING STATIONS IS BUILT OUT

* MOODY’S SAYS DEMAND FOR LITHIUM, COBALT, COPPER, NICKEL, ALL ELEMENTARY METALS USED FOR ELECTRIC BATTERIES, RISING AS AUTOMAKERS ACCELERATE BEVS MANUFACTURING

* MOODY’S SAYS DECLINING ORE GRADES FOR COPPER, LACK OF INVESTMENT IN NEW MINES, TIME FOR BRINGING NEW DISCOVERIES TO PRODUCTION TO CONSTRAIN METAL AVAILABILITY

* MOODY’S SAYS NICKEL, COBALT SUPPLIES ARE ALSO EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT GROWING DEMAND FOR BATTERY PRODUCTION

* MOODY'S SAYS WHILE STRONG DEMAND FUNDAMENTALS WITH TIGHTENING SUPPLY LEVELS WILL DRIVE METAL PRICES HIGHER, THAT WILL LIKELY COME WITH HEIGHTENED VOLATILITY