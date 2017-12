Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S SAYS MIXED OUTLOOKS FOR U.S. CABLE, BROADCAST AND NEWSPAPER/MAGAZINE SECTORS

* MOODY‘S SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK FOR U.S. NEWSPAPERS, MAGAZINES SECTOR BASED ON DECLINING PRINT AD DEMAND, STRONG COMPETITION FOR DIGITAL AD DOLLARS

* MOODY‘S SAYS WHILE CORD-CUTTING TREND IS GROWING IN U.S. COS, RISE IN BROADBAND DEMAND MORE THAN OFFSETTING DECLINES IN VIDEO Source text for Eikon: