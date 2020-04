BRIEF-Moody's Says More Sectors And Companies Become Riskier As Coronavirus Spread Continues In Latin America & Caribbean

April 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS MORE SECTORS AND COMPANIES BECOME RISKIER AS CORONAVIRUS SPREAD CONTINUES IN LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

* MOODY’S SAYS LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH IN LATIN AMERICA WILL INTENSIFY CREDIT EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK FOR NON-FINANCIAL COMPANIES

* MOODY’S - HIGHER VOLATILITY IN COMMODITY PRICES, EXCHANGE RATES, STOCK MARKETS SINCE LATE FEB 2020 WILL DAMPEN CONSUMER, BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA

* MOODY’S - HIGHER VOLATILITY IN COMMODITY PRICES, EXCHANGE RATES, STOCK MARKETS WILL DAMPEN CONSUMER, BUSINESS CONFIDENCE LEVELS IN LATIN AMERICA

* MOODY’S SAYS MEXICO’S EXPOSURE TO U.S. ECONOMY AND WEAK POLICY RESPONSE FROM THE MEXICAN GOVERNMENT HEIGHTEN ITS VULNERABILITY TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* MOODY’S SAYS INVESTOR CONFIDENCE TOWARD LATIN AMERICA REMAINS WEAK, LEADING TO CAPITAL FLOWS VOLATILITY AND THE TYPICAL FLIGHT TO QUALITY