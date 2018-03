March 5 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS MOROCCO’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS MOVE TOWARDS VALUE-ADDED EXPORTS AND FISCAL PROGRESS

* MOODY’S SAYS MAIN CONSTRAINTS ON MOROCCO’S RATING ARE RELATIVELY LOW GDP PER CAPITA, VOLATILE GROWTH PATTERN, RELATIVELY HIGH, BUT AFFORDABLE, DEBT-TO-GDP RATIO

* ‍MOODY'S SAYS A "WEAK" LABOUR MARKET AND SKILLS MISMATCHES LIMIT MOROCCO'S COMPETITIVENESS, CONSTRAIN POTENTIAL GROWTH​